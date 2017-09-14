Celtics Black Alternate Jersey Is Revealed In ‘NBA 2k18’

An intrepid gamer offers a glimpse of the Boston Celtics future from … the future.

Australia-based Twitter user @JMoneyMikita shared a photo of the Celtics’ new alternate jersey Thursday afternoon, according to CSNNE. The first look at the jersey comes from “NBA 2k18,” the popular video game that will be released at midnight Friday in the United States but already is out down under thanks to the country’s favorable position in the space-time continuum.

The black Celtics jersey is one of the NBA’s “statement jerseys.” With Nike now manufacturing NBA uniforms, teams reportedly are abandoning the “home and away” jersey scheme.

That means Celtics fans will be seeing a lot more than green and white this year, and thankfully, they won’t have to go all the way to Australia for a glimpse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images