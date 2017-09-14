Richard Sherman Rips Current NFL Quarterbacks In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

Richard Sherman was not impressed with the quarterback play in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season.

It’s hard to argue with the Seattle Seahawks cornerback either, as QBs didn’t exactly put on a passing masterclass to kick off the new campaign. But what Sherman took most from the lackluster quarterback play in Week 1 is that it’s become even more apparent that Colin Kaepernick deserves an NFL job.

Sherman and the Seahawks’ Week 2 opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick’s former team. The star corner knows his team will be bombarded with Kaepernick-related questions leading up to Sunday’s game, so Sherman decided to get out in front of them in a recent video for The Players’ Tribune.

In the clip, Sherman called out the current quarterback landscape around the league, and one below-average signal-caller in particular.

“But naturally, we’re playing San Fran, they’re gonna ask about Kaepernick,” Sherman said. “And does he deserve a job? Of course he deserves a job. You saw the quarterback play throughout the league, and it was terrible.

“What happened to Indianapolis. You saying they couldn’t use Kaepernick? That’s crazy talk, but it’s unfortunate that a man is unemployed right now who is a pretty good ball player, won his fair share of ball games. There are lesser-talented guys employed because they didn’t stand up for a cause. Sometimes it’s not about winning, it’s not about losing, it’s about making a statement. And not bringing drama and stress to your organization. And that’s the decision some of these teams are making, unfortunately.”

It would be hard to argue with Sherman’s point about the Colts. Scott Tolzien got the start for Indy in replace of the injured Andrew Luck in last Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Tolzein completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 128 yards with two interceptions before being pulled for Jacoby Brissett, who’s only been with the team for a little over the week.

The fact of the matter is, Kaepernick undeniably is better than a good chunk of the quarterbacks featured on depth charts around the league. Unfortunately for him, his desire to make social change likely is keeping him out of the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images