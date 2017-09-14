Christian Vazquez Launches Solo Shot Over Green Monster To Even Score Vs. A’s

Christian Vazquez has a knack for hitting home runs at the perfect time.

The Oakland Athletics pulled ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of their game Thursday, but it didn’t take very long for Vazquez to answer. The Red Sox catcher led off the bottom half of the frame and crushed the second pitch he saw clear over Fenway Park’s Green Monster.

Nobody answers a help wanted ad faster than Christian Vazquez pic.twitter.com/MFdYh0BL7Q — Austin J. Eich (@Eich_AJ) September 14, 2017

The most interesting part of Vazquez’s solo shot, though, is that it was the 27-year-old’s seventh career home run and the sixth to either tie the game or put the Red Sox ahead. That’s not too shabby if you ask us.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images