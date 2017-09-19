Did Kevin Durant Just Cop To Tweeting About Himself In The Third Person?

Kevin Durant actually did it, you guys.

The Golden State Warriors forward set the internet ablaze Sunday night when he appeared to bash the Oklahoma City Thunder and head coach Billy Donovan in a pair of tweets that oddly referred to himself in the third person.

Durant’s tweets quickly became the NBA’s hot topic du jour, as fans and players wondered aloud if the All-Star really had fake social media accounts set up to defend himself against the trolls.

That answer, apparently, is yes.

Kevin Durant calls his criticisms of Thunder, Billy Donovan "childish" and "idiotic" at Tech Crunch in SF pic.twitter.com/2Y0zwWyDKi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 19, 2017

“I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization I played for,” Durant said while speaking on a panel at TechCrunch in San Francisco. “That was childish, that was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that.”

Durant didn’t say whether he meant to send these tweets from another “secret” account, but he did take responsibility for tweeting about himself in the third person, which is downright bizarre if true.

Here are Durant’s full comments, in which he also admitted to having a separate Instagram account for “friends and family:”

Full Kevin Durant comment on his tweets yesterday regarding Donovan, OKC pic.twitter.com/wtfocllp3s — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 19, 2017

So, it turns out KD is just like many of us: People tweet mean stuff at him, and he “claps back” — even if he occasionally forgets to switch to a secret Twitter alias.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images