Chris Long To Donate First Six Game Checks To Fund Charlottesville Scholarships

Chris Long is giving back to his hometown in a huge way.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end hails from Charlottesville, Va., which was the site of a white supremacist rally this summer that left a counter-protester dead. The tragedy led Long to join teammate Malcolm Jenkins by standing with him during his national anthem protest, and now, he’s taking a step to restore some normalcy in his community.

Long announced Tuesday that he’s donating his first six game checks this season toward a scholarship fund in Charlottesville.

Long partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia and his alma mater, St. Anne’s Belfield School, to give two middle school students a full seven-year ride to the college preparatory school in Charlottesville. Long and his wife, Megan, are hoping it will “promote equality through education.”

“In August, we watched people fill our hometown streets with hatred and bigotry,” Long said. “Megan and I decided to try to combat those actions with our own positive investment in our community.”

