Excited Padres Fan Knocks Drink On Significant Other While On Jumbotron

We’ve all had moments where we’ve gotten so excited we made a fool out of ourselves. But luckily for us, it likely wasn’t in front of 42,000 other people.

But it was for one poor San Diego Padres fan, and his actions probably got him in some hot water with his significant other, as his excitement at being put on the Petco Park Jumbotron caused him to spill her drink all over her white shirt.

Yikes, that’s going to be a hard stain to get out.

But at least she got a new drink, courtesy of the Padres.

All is right again at @PetcoPark 🍻 pic.twitter.com/yphIMCx9l0 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 3, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Twitter