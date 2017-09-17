F1 Live Stream: Watch Singapore Grand Prix Online

Formula One is ready to race under the lights again for the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing usually performs well around the tight, twisty Marina Bay Street Circuit, and it looks set to continue that trend this year.

Daniel Ricciardo topped the time sheets in both FP1 and FP2, and was the first driver to break into the 1:40s. Max Verstappen similarly showed strong pace in the two free practice sessions, setting the third and second fastest times, respectively.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Singapore Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra