How Danny Ainge Told Isaiah Thomas He Was Traded For Kyrie Irving

The NBA is a business, Isaiah Thomas knows that.

Thomas, who was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, opened up about the trade and his love for the city of Boston on Wednesday in an article posted on the Players’ Tribune.

The All-Star point guard, who is entering the final year of his contract, opened the article by detailing how Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge informed him that he’d been dealt to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas had just returned from celebrating his one-year anniversary with his wife, Kayla, when he got a text from Ainge asking IT4 to call him.

And here’s how the conversation went, according to Thomas.

“He knew I’d been on my trip, so he asked me a few questions about it. I’m sure I asked him how he was, maybe how the family was doing. Again, you know, just that normal sort of talk.

And then somewhere in there, it was just like … it was barely anything. This little pause in the conversation. And that’s when he told me.

‘I just traded you.’

Simple as that. No big words, no big speech. Though I guess when it comes to shit like that, there’s not much more to say.

‘To where.’ That’s all I could manage.

‘To the Cavaliers, for Kyrie.”‘

Thomas, who led the Celtics to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, understandably was shaken by the news.

“Danny started going on about everything I’ve done for the city of Boston, and for the Celtics organization, both on and off the court,” Thomas wrote. “About what a great player I am, and how I’m going to be great in Cleveland. You know, telling me that type of stuff. And it was just like … at that point in time? I definitely didn’t want to hear none of that.”

So Thomas cut Ainge off, thanked him for the sentiment and hung up.

There’s no telling when Thomas will return from his hip injury that knocked him out of the final three games of the C’s playoff loss to the Cavs, but he’s ready to help LeBron James and Co. vie for another NBA title.

“I’mma just say this here, point-blank, to get it over with — and then you can go ahead and post it on whatever bulletin boards you want to: You are not going to want to mess with the Cavs this year,” Thomas wrote.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images