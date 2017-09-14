Jemele Hill Stands By Donald Trump Comments But Regrets Putting ESPN In Bad Spot

One of the biggest stories in sports this week has nothing to do with sports, as ESPN anchor Jemele Hill responded to the backlash over her comments about President Donald Trump.

Hill on Monday called Trump a “white supremacist” in response to a tweet from a random user. Hill further explained her point a view in a string of tweets, a Twitter binge that eventually went viral and had many of the president’s supporters calling for Hill to be fired.

ESPN didn’t fire the “SportsCenter” anchor, but the network distanced itself from Hill’s point of view with a wishy-washy statement a day later. Hill largely has stayed quiet since then, but she broke her relative silence with a tweet late Wednesday night in which she stood behind her original comments but expressed remorse for putting ESPN in that situation.

So, to address the elephant in the room … #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

Hill’s tweet came just hours after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke for the administration, saying Hill’s comments should be a fireable offense.

“I’m not sure if he’s aware, but I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said at Thursday’s press briefing.

