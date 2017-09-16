Jimmy Garoppolo Praises Patriots’ Ability To Groom Young Quarterbacks

Heading into the 2017 NFL season, Jacoby Brissett probably didn’t think he’d start a single game in the campaign.

Brissett resided in the third spot in the New England Patriots’ quarterback depth chart behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. But after a surprise trade, Brissett now has a great opportunity in front of him.

The Patriots dealt Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 2 in exchange for wide receiver Philip Dorsett. Brissett saw a fair amount of action in the Colts’ Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently showed enough for the coaches to give him the start in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Upon hearing the news of Brissett getting the start Sunday, Garoppolo made sure to reach out to his former teammate.

“It was just a quick text, just good luck and everything, wished him the best. Hopefully he does well,” Garoppolo told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Brissett now joins a group of quarterbacks who have come up through the Patriots’ system and found roles with other teams. Brian Hoyer currently is the starting signal-caller for the San Fransisco 49ers, while Matt Cassell and Ryan Mallett serve as backups with the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Garoppolo, who’s now in his fourth season in New England, acknowledged the team’s ability to groom young quarterbacks.

“I’ve never been anywhere else, so I don’t know any different (but) they do a great job of teaching us the game here, offensively. They teach us the defenses. … Obviously something is working,” Garoppolo said.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images