MMA Fighter’s Wikipedia Page Says He Was Killed After UFC 215 Loss

Wilson Reis had a rough night in the octagon at UFC 215, but his Wikipedia page might’ve exaggerated the outcome of his fight just a tad bit.

The flyweight contender was knocked out in the second round in devastating fashion by Henry Cejudo this past weekend, but someone updated Reis’ personal page on Wikipedia to say that Cejudo didn’t only beat Reis — he killed him.

As of Tuesday morning, Reis is still dead on Wikipedia, but his Instagram page shows he’s very much alive and trying to get over his loss by enjoying scenic landscapes in Southern California.

#sandiego #sundiego #pb #sunsets #coffee 🙏☀️👌👏😎 A post shared by Wilson Reis (@wilsonreis7) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images