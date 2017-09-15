NASCAR Drivers React To Danica Patrick, Stewart-Haas Racing Breakup

Danica Patrick’s impending departure from Stewart-Haas Racing has sparked quite the conversation.

Where will she find a new ride? Will she leave the sport entirely? Will she become a full-time life coach? Who will replace her at SHR? None of these questions have been answered yet — although we have a decent idea of who will drive the No. 10 Ford.

Ahead of Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, FOX Sports asked a slew of NASCAR drivers about their feelings on Patrick’s past, present and future in NASCAR. Some of the responses were pretty telling, while some were downright silly.

“She faces weekly adversity from people that are tougher on her … she deserves credit for overcoming that.” pic.twitter.com/xSsZ7MLpgk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 15, 2017

Honestly, after watching this video, it seems like some of these drivers believe — but won’t say — that Patrick’s days in NASCAR are numbered.

And if that eventually proves true, then it would be another huge blow for a sport that’s about to lose it’s most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Say what you will about Patrick, who still has never won a NASCAR race, but she’s impacted the sport in ways that no one has before.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images