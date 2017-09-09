Nationals’ Michael Taylor Hits Inside-The-Park Grand Slam Vs. Phillies

Major League Baseball’s last inside-the-park grand slam happened on Sept. 25, 2015, when Washington Nationals center fielder Michael Taylor misplayed a ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Aaron Altherr.

But Taylor got his revenge Friday.

In the third inning of another Phillies-Nats matchup in the nation’s capital, Taylor hit a ball with the bases loaded that flew over Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera’s head as he jumped up and tried to catch it. The ball rolled onto the warning track, giving Taylor enough time to cross home plate after his three teammates.

Taylor had a great day overall, going 4-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs and finishing a double shy of the cycle. Nats closer Sean Doolittle saved the game, too, notching three consecutive strikeouts in the ninth to seal the 11-10 win after Shawn Kelley gave up a three-run homer.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images