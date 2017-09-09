Minnesota Twins To Host ‘Big Sexy Night’ In Honor Of Bartolo Colon

This very well could be Bartolo Colon’s final season in Major League Baseball, and the Minnesota Twins found the perfect way to honor him.

The 44-year-old starting pitcher has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence since joining the Twins, going 4-3 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 outings for Minnesota. So on Sept. 15, fans who purchase a special ticket package for the team’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays will receive an amazing T-shirt for “Big Sexy Night.”

You are cordially invited to an evening with Big Sexy! https://t.co/2KS4ruHUGw pic.twitter.com/xi0HL8GKU9 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 8, 2017

For the uninitiated, Colon’s nickname is Big Sexy, a moniker he earned thanks to his 5-foot-11, 285-pound frame. He didn’t wear it on his jersey for Players Weekend, but luckily, the Twins are giving fans the chance to wear it whenever they want.

