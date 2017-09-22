NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Veteran Lamarr Houston, Two Receivers

The list of players who reportedly worked out for the New England Patriots on Friday included one particularly notable name: veteran edge rusher Lamarr Houston.

Houston, a second-round draft pick in 2010, played his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders before spending the last three with the Chicago Bears. He’s tallied 25 sacks in his NFL career and led the Bears in that category in 2015 with eight. Field Yates of ESPN was the first to report his Patriots workout.

The 30-year-old played in all 16 games in five of his seven seasons but suffered season-ending injuries in 2014 and 2016, the former of which Patriots fans likely remember.

With less than four minutes remaining in what wound up being a 51-23 Patriots win, Houston leaped in the air to celebrate a sack of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He landed awkwardly, tore his ACL and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

Houston began this season with the Bears, but he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Sept. 2 and subsequently was released.

The Patriots also worked out defensive tackle Stefan Charles and wide receivers Corey Brown and Tavarres King on Friday, according to ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss.

New England also made multiple roster moves Friday, signing wide receiver Riley McCarron to the practice squad, placing defensive tackle Vincent Valentine on injured reserve and promoting defensive end Geneo Grissom to the 53-man roster.

