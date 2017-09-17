Patriots’ Headsets Malfunctioned During Win Over Saints, Bill Belichick Says

NEW ORLEANS — The New England Patriots endured some technical difficulties Sunday during their visit to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Patriots’ headsets, which allow members of the coaching staff to communicate with one another, were not fully operational during New England’s 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed after the game.

“Communication was difficult,” Belichick said. “Before the game and all game.”

Asked again about the communication issues later in his postgame news conference, Belichick said: “I’m done talking about it. I’ve said what I had to say.”

Belichick praised offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for keeping their units in order. The Patriots racked up 555 yards of total offense and held the typically high-scoring Saints to just two touchdowns.

“I thought that Matt and Josh did a really good job on the sideline with the communication issues that we had to work through throughout the game,” Belichick said. “That was challenging, but they handled that very well. We didn’t really have, all things considered, too many problems.”

With the win, the Patriots improved to 1-1 on the season. They’ll take on the Houston Texans next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images