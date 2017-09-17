FOX Cameras Catch Eagles Player Peeing On Sideline During Chiefs Game

Other than at halftime, bathroom breaks don’t really exist during NFL games. But Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Dexter McDougle proved Sunday that sidelines work just fine.

During the second quarter of the Eagles’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs, FOX cameras caught McDougle taking a trip to a makeshift water closet. However, that’s arguably not the funniest part about the clip.

Watch the awkward moment in the video below:

shoutout to #Eagles DB Dexter McDougle for knowing that when you gotta go, you gotta go… Even on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/VUf370IxFo — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 17, 2017

Wow, those Gatorade towels did a tremendous job of shielding McDougle from the public.

Obviously, this type of thing is nothing knew. But with the benefit (?) of high-definition, it’s become far easier to spot these hilarious sideline shenanigans.