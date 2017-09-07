Patriots Vs. Chiefs Live: Updates, Analysis From Regular-Season Opener

11:30 a.m. ET: We’re just about nine hours away from kickoff on opening day of the 2017 NFL season.

Tonight, the New England Patriots will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in a battle of the top two seeds in the AFC last season.

New England, reloaded following the offseason acquisitions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, will unveil its Super Bowl LI banner in what should be a raucous pregame ceremony.

Once that’s finished, the Patriots will look to shut down a talented Chiefs team led by receiver/return man Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Justin Houston and defensive backs Marcus Peters and Eric Berry.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for NESN.com’s Patriots pregame show at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube, and be sure to check back here throughout the afternoon for updates and analysis.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images