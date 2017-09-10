Raiders Vs. Titans: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Oakland Raiders-Tennessee Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Oakland Raiders at (-2) Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Titans. You’re gonna hear all about the Titans’ run game this week and how well it matches up against the Oakland defense. That’s certainly true; Tennessee has a big edge. But just wait until the Titans go over the top for a play-action dagger.

Ricky: Raiders. The Titans are going to be really good, but it could take some time for Marcus Mariota and his new offensive toys to get on the same page. The Raiders, meanwhile, showed in 2016 what they’re capable of with a healthy Derek Carr. Oakland will take some chances, create some turnovers (the Raiders had a plus-16 turnover differential last season; tied with the Chiefs for the best in the NFL) and ultimately squeak out a Week 1 win over an upstart AFC contender.

Andre: Titans. The Raiders allowed 6.1 yards per play last season, the most in the league, and masked that atrocious defense by forcing tons of turnovers. Mariota has developed quickly and doesn’t make many mistakes (just one interception in his final six games last year) and I think the Titans’ elite running game can eat the clock and propel them to victory.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images