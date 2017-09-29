Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs Praise ‘Take The Lead’ Initiative

You might have heard that all five of Boston’s professional sports teams recently collaborated on a PSA to fight racism and hate speech at their home games.

“Take The Lead” was launched Thursday morning at Fenway Park, and the PSA will be played during each home game for the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Revolution.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy and Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs praised the initiative Thursday, and you can hear what they had to say in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

