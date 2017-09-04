Red Sox Hope Xander Bogaerts Is Refreshed After Three-Game Absence

Xander Bogaerts missed the final three games of the Boston Red Sox’s weekend series with the New York Yankees in order to take a breath before the final push for the playoffs begins.

The young shortstop is back in the Red Sox’s order for Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, and Boston needs him to start swinging the bat effectively to bolster its lineup.

And manager John Farrell believes that Bogaerts, along with Mookie Betts and Chris Young are keys to the Red Sox playing their best baseball down the stretch run.

To hear Farrell break down Bogaerts’ return to the lineup, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images