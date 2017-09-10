Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Eduardo Nunez Out; Xander Bogaerts Batting Leadoff

Injuries have forced the Boston Red Sox to reshuffle their lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eduardo Nunez, who exited Saturday’s eventual 9-0 win against the Rays with a right knee injury, won’t play in Sunday’s Sox-Rays matchup at Fenway Park. Xander Bogaerts, who took over for Nunez in the leadoff spot Saturday, will start at shortstop and bat first.

Hanley Ramirez and Dustin Pedroia also are out of Sunday’s lineup, as Sam Travis will bat eighth and play first base while Brock Holt will start at second base and hit seventh. Mitch Moreland will slide into Ramirez’s designated hitter spot.

Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and do the catching for Boston starter Rick Porcello, who was roughed up for seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Rays matchup:

RED SOX (81-61)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Sam Travis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (9-16, 4.67 ERA)

RAYS (70-73)

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Lucas Duda, 1B

Evan Longoria, 3B

Logan Morrison, DH

Corey Dickerson, LF

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Brad Miller, 2B

Wilson Ramos, C

Mallex Smith, RF

Alex Cobb, RHP (10-9, 3.64 ERA)

