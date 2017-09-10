NFL Rumors: Andrew Luck’s Shoulder Injury Could Sideline QB Until October

Waiting for Andrew Luck to take the field again? Don’t hold your breath.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback won’t play in his team’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which is no surprise. But Luck’s shoulder injury might keep him sidelined for longer than some thought; in fact, he might not return to action until October, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

It may be an extended stint for #Colts starting QB Scott Tolzien, with QB Andrew Luck not expected back immediately. Lots of caution: pic.twitter.com/BsTDmApHCF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

“It’s going to be Scott Tolzien as their quarterback, and my understanding is we’re still a couple weeks away at least from seeing Andrew Luck,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning.” “… The Colts and Tolzien are preparing for an extended stay here, and it sounds to me like October is a better goal for when we might see Andrew Luck on the field.”

Luck returned off the Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list last weekend but didn’t practice all this week leading up to the Colts’ season opener. Indy also traded for New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett last Saturday, another sign that the club is expecting Luck to miss some time.

The 27-year-old still hasn’t begun an intensive throwing program after undergoing shoulder surgery shortly after the 2016 season, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Confora. He’s expected to start testing his shoulder soon, per La Confora, but it sounds like it still will be several weeks before he’s ready for game action, leaving a journeyman backup in Tolzien at the helm in the interim.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images