Reds Manager Pauses Argument With Umpires For ‘God Bless America’

Bryan Price’s sense of patriotism has overruled his outrage at injustice Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Reds manager paused his argument with umpires to observe the singing of “God Bless America.” Price looked set to tear into officials following Scooter Gennett’s strikeout and subsequent ejection, but the opening notes of “God Bless America” cooled his head. Your browser does not support iframes.

The funny incident took place during the Reds’ loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Price’s impeccable observation of “God Bless America” prolonged his afternoon, as he took those couple of minutes to consider his next words with the umpires.

“‘God Bless America’ gave me time to realize that was not the time to get ejected,” Price said after the game, per Cincinnati.com.

Good thinking.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images