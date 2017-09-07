Retired Rob Ninkovich ‘Not Closing The Door’ On Potential Return To NFL

Rob Ninkovich is retired, but as we’ve learned plenty of times in the NFL and other sports leagues, retirement isn’t always permanent.

The former New England Patriots outside linebacker announced his retirement in late July. However, when he discussed the decision with Michael Felger and Christopher L. Gasper on CSNNE’s “Early Edition” on Wednesday, he said he wasn’t “closing the door” on a potential return to the NFL.

Ninkovich played eight seasons for the Patriots after stops with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins in his first three NFL seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images