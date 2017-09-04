MLB

Royals’ Alex Gordon Robs Home Run With Unbelievably Timed Catch

by on Mon, Sep 4, 2017 at 3:08PM
2,936

Alex Gordon’s latest highlight-reel catch will sting Mikie Mahtook extra hard.

The Kansas City Royals left fielder robbed his Detroit Tigers counterpart of a home run Monday with a perfectly timed leap over the Comerica Field wall. Mahtook’s drive threatened to reduce the Royals’ lead to 5-3, but Gordon kept the Tigers scoreless with this heroic effort.

Gordon’s catch came one day after Mahtook comically surrendered a home run in one of the worst plays you’ll ever see. Highlight shows undoubtedly will show both plays in success, and Mahtook must face another barrage of internet jokes.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team