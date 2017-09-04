Royals’ Alex Gordon Robs Home Run With Unbelievably Timed Catch

Alex Gordon’s latest highlight-reel catch will sting Mikie Mahtook extra hard.
The Kansas City Royals left fielder robbed his Detroit Tigers counterpart of a home run Monday with a perfectly timed leap over the Comerica Field wall. Mahtook’s drive threatened to reduce the Royals’ lead to 5-3, but Gordon kept the Tigers scoreless with this heroic effort.
Gordon’s catch came one day after Mahtook comically surrendered a home run in one of the worst plays you’ll ever see. Highlight shows undoubtedly will show both plays in success, and Mahtook must face another barrage of internet jokes.
Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images
