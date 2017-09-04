Royals’ Alex Gordon Robs Home Run With Unbelievably Timed Catch

Alex Gordon’s latest highlight-reel catch will sting Mikie Mahtook extra hard.

The Kansas City Royals left fielder robbed his Detroit Tigers counterpart of a home run Monday with a perfectly timed leap over the Comerica Field wall. Mahtook’s drive threatened to reduce the Royals’ lead to 5-3, but Gordon kept the Tigers scoreless with this heroic effort.

Gordon’s catch came one day after Mahtook comically surrendered a home run in one of the worst plays you’ll ever see. Highlight shows undoubtedly will show both plays in success, and Mahtook must face another barrage of internet jokes.

The best part of that Alex Gordon catch was that he didn't knock it over the left-field wall of Comerica for a homer. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) September 4, 2017

Mikie had a HR MahTOOK away! Fine play by Alex Gordon. — Jay (@JayPolger) September 4, 2017

Gordon shows Mahtook how it's done. — Gary Baker (@gbaker82) September 4, 2017

