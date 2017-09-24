Steelers Vs. Bears: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Chicago Bears Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

(-7) Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Bears. I know we all think the Steelers are supposed to be really good or will be really good. But they haven’t hit their stride just yet, and I’m not sure it happens this week, either. Just one too many points for me.

Ricky: Steelers. The Bears clearly have less talent than the Steelers, and they’re also banged up going into this game. The absence of linebacker Jerrell Freeman, who was placed on IR after Week 1, will continue to haunt Chicago’s defense against Ben Roethlisberger and Co. The Bears’ rushing attack will find it difficult to get going against the Steelers’ staunch run defense, especially if Jordan Howard is dealing with the lingering effects of an arm injury he suffered in Week 2. Bears quarterback Mike Glennon might be forced to beat the Steelers, and let’s be real, that isn’t happening.

Andre: Bears. As I explained last week, Ben Roethlisberger is a completely different quarterback at home than on the road. Since 2014, he’s 17-4 at home with 61 TD and 16 INT. But on the road, he’s 14-9 with 25 TD and 23 INT. The Bears defense did a great job at home containing the explosive Atlanta Falcons offense, so it is possible for the Bears to keep a game close against an NFL titan. On the other side of the ball, Chicago’s offensive line should help neutralize the Steelers’ devastating front seven and allow the Bears’ two-headed running attack to eat some clock and keep the game close.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images