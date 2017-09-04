Tigers’ Mikie Mahtook Offers Strong Candidate For Worst MLB Play Ever

We’ve seen balls go off outfielders heads or gloves and over fences for home runs. It’s never pretty, but it happens.

But what Detroit Tigers left fielder Mikie Mahtook did Sunday against the Cleveland Indians was something much, much worse.

During the first inning of the afternoon matchup, which the Tigers lost 11-1, Indians infielder Jose Ramirez hit a deep fly ball that bounced off the top of the fence — still in play. Then, the ball bounced off the fence again — still in play. Then, Mahtook showed up.

Indians' Jose Ramirez gets a boost from Tigers OF Mikie Mahtook to give him his 21st homer of the season. STREAM: https://t.co/4YCGp0LjRZ pic.twitter.com/X4wQpKYgHK — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 3, 2017

Embarrassing.

It’s hard not to feel bad for Mahtook, who clearly suffered from a brain cramp of the highest degree.

As for Ramirez, the home run was the first step toward a historic afternoon, as he went 5-5 with five extra-base hits. He’s only the 10th player since 1913 to notch five extra-base hits in a single game, per Baseball Reference.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images