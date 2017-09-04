Watch UCLA Complete 34-Point Comeback With Fake-Spike TD Pass Vs. Texas A&M

College football’s opening weekend was full of huge matchups, horrible injuries, a really bad punt and one epic comeback.
The UCLA Bruins trailed the Texas A&M Aggies by 34 points in the second half, but luckily for UCLA, it had the best player on the field.
Quarterback Josh Rosen led the Bruins to a massive comeback, as he torched the Aggies’ defense for 491 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning strike on a fake-spike play with 43 seconds remaining.
Take a look at the gutsy play call:
UCLA made the extra point and held on for a 45-44 win at the Rose Bowl.
All of the junior signal-caller’s touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter as he showcased why he’s one of the top QBs on many draft boards.
Welcome back, college football.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
