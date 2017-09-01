USA Vs. Costa Rica Prediction: What To Expect In World Cup Soccer Qualifier

It’s lights, camera, action for the United States men’s soccer team.

USA will face Costa Rica on Friday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The hosts control their own destiny in their quest to secure one of the CONCACAF region’s automatic qualification spots, and a USA victory will pull them level on points with the second-place “Ticos.”

But how will USA go about achieving its desired result? It starts with matching their performance to the sky-high expectations of the northern New Jersey/New York City market, and tactical prowess also will play a key role.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Soccer Show”, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard previewed USA vs. Costa Rica and offered a few predictions, which you can watch in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images