Aaron Judge Opens Huge Yankees Lead In ALCS Game 3 With Home Run

The New York Yankees couldn’t have asked for a better start in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier opened the scoring with a three-run homer to right field in the second inning, and it didn’t take long for the Bronx Bombers to increase their lead.

After scoring two more runs to increase the lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning, Yankees rookie and AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge blasted a three-run homer to left field to give the Yankees an 8-0 edge later in the frame.

The home run sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy.

It was Judge’s second home run of the postseason, but his first since New York’s AL Wild Card Game victory over the Minnesota Twins.

