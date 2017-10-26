Astros’ George Springer Wins World Series Game 2 Vs. Dodgers With Home Run

In an instant classic, the Houston Astros emerged victorious in a thrilling Game 2 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After a game-tying homer in the ninth inning saved the Astros, two more homers — one each by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa — in the 10th inning appeared to have sealed a win for Houston. But a home run by Yasiel Puig and another run by the Dodgers extended the game into the 11th frame at Dodger Stadium.

That’s when George Springer blasted a two-run homer in the top of the 11th to give the Astros a 7-5 lead.

George Springer hits a 2 run home run in the top of the 11th to give the Astros a 7-5 lead. Amazing! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/BfowNsApGX — Jurado (@JuradoNYC) October 26, 2017

The Dodgers got within 7-6 in the bottom of the 11th inning after a solo shot by Charlie Culberson, but the Astros sealed the deal by striking out Yasiel Puig.

It’s the first World Series win in Astros history. They had been 0-5 in World Series games entering Wednesday.

The series now is tied at a game apiece with the action shifting to Minute Maid Park in Houston beginning Friday for Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images