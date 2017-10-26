Astros Take World Series Game 2 Lead Vs. Dodgers With Three Late Home Runs

The Houston Astros were staring at an 0-2 deficit in the 2017 World Series before Marwin Gonzalez stepped to the plate and tied the score 3-3 in the ninth inning.

The 28-year-old infielder took Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen deep to center field to quiet the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Marwin Gonzalez ties it ups at 3-3 with 9th inning solo shot! 🎥: @MLBONFOX

https://t.co/8kAl3wK5bb — FanSided (@FanSided) October 26, 2017

Gonzalez joined a small list of players to tie a World Series game with a ninth-inning homer.

Marwin Gonzalez is the 10th player in #WorldSeries history to hit a game-tying HR in the 9th pic.twitter.com/QI3mnkWZbY — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 26, 2017

Then, in the top of the 10th inning, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa each launched solo home runs of their own to give the Astros a 5-3 lead.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A LEAD. https://t.co/QziKiVPaZQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2017

Altuve and Correa are the first teammates to hit #WorldSeries extra-inning HRs in the same game, let alone in back-to-back extra inning PAs pic.twitter.com/AT22YGXQEV — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 26, 2017

The series will head to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the next three games, beginning Friday for Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images