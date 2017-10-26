Astros Take World Series Game 2 Lead Vs. Dodgers With Three Late Home Runs

The Houston Astros were staring at an 0-2 deficit in the 2017 World Series before Marwin Gonzalez stepped to the plate and tied the score 3-3 in the ninth inning.
The 28-year-old infielder took Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen deep to center field to quiet the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
Gonzalez joined a small list of players to tie a World Series game with a ninth-inning homer.
Then, in the top of the 10th inning, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa each launched solo home runs of their own to give the Astros a 5-3 lead.
The series will head to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the next three games, beginning Friday for Game 3.
