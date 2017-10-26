Fantasy NASCAR: Our Driver Picks For First Data 500 At Martinsville

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing, and and some fantasy owners are along for the ride.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, as the Round of 8 gets underway. All eyes will be on Martin Truex Jr., who won at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and currently leads the playoff standings.

But with so much on the line at this 0.526-mile track, drivers could try just about anything, which could make life difficult for fantasy owners. That’s where we come in, however.

Whether you need help picking an A-List driver who has a shot at winning or an up-and-coming C-List racer who could help steal you some points, we’ve got you covered for the first round of your NASCAR fantasy playoffs. Here are the drivers you should give seats to, and the ones you shouldn’t, for Sunday’s race at in Martinsville:

Must pick: Kyle Busch

No one will fault you four starting Truex, but Busch really is the premier A-List pick this week.

First of all, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has finished in the top five in his last four races at Martinsville, including a victory in April 2016. Furthermore, his short-track racing this season has been excellent. He finished second at Martinsville earlier this year, won at Bristol in August and scored a top-10 at Richmond in September. Make sure “Rowdy” is in your lineup.

Stay away: Kyle Larson

Sure, Larson could have a great race at Martinsville, as he’s one of the best drivers in the sport. But we have our concerns.

Coming off a race in which he was eliminated from the playoffs, will Larson be able to stay out of his own head? He’s also finished outside the top 10 in his last two races at Martinsville. Roll with another B-List driver this week.

Sleeper Pick: Jamie McMurray

Speaking of B-List drivers, Larson’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate is a great play this week, despite wrecking out of his last two races.

McMurray has been underrated at Martinsville recently, as he has five top-10s in his last 10 races at the track. He doesn’t offer the ceiling of someone like Chase Elliott, but he deserves to be in your lineup nonetheless.

Value pick: Erik Jones

Fellow rookie drivers Ty Dillon and Daniel Suarez are worthy of consideration, but Jones should be your pick at Martinsville.

He finished 12th at this track earlier this season, and has looked strong on short tracks all year. The Furniture Row Racing driver has raced extremely well the last few months, and should be in your lineup.

