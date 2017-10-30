Astros Stun Dodgers, Win Classic World Series Game 5 On Walkoff Hit

Game 5 of the 2017 World Series will be remembered as one of the best games the sport has ever seen.

It took more than five hours to finish, and when it ended in the early hours of Monday morning, the Houston Astros had defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings to move within one win from the franchise’s first championship.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman sent the fans at Minute Maid Park home happy when he hit a walkoff RBI single off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning to seal the victory.

This game was absolutely insane. Here’s a snapshot of all the action.

The series now shifts to Dodger Stadium, where Game 6 will be played Tuesday night.

