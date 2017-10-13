Bruins Betting Odds: Boston Has Fared Well On Road Vs. Pacific Division

The Boston Bruins will try to rebound from back-to-back losses to the Colorado Avalanche when they continue a three-game road trip with a Saturday date against the Arizona Coyotes.

After getting blanked 4-0 by the Avalanche as a -187 home favorite on Monday, Boston came out flat in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss in Colorado as narrow -117 chalk to fall to 1-2-0 on the season ahead of Saturday night’s Bruins vs. Coyotes betting matchup at Gila River Arena.

However, the Bruins have fared well in road dates with Pacific Division opponents, posting wins in five of seven games. And Boston has been particularly dominant when facing the Coyotes, posting wins in 10 straight meetings since 2010.

That run includes a 2-1 victory in Arizona as -160 chalk last November that marked the seventh time in 10 meetings that the Bruins have held the Coyotes to one or fewer goals, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

That is bad news for a Coyotes squad that stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses, including a pair of defeats at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL’s newest franchise spoiled the Coyotes’ home opener with a 2-1 win as a +155 underdog, and followed up with a 5-2 win over Arizona as -120 chalk in an emotionally-charged home debut at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

With three straight victories, the Golden Knights set the record for the best start ever by an NHL expansion team, and grabbed the early lead atop the Pacific Division standings. Boston is scheduled to make its first-ever visit to Las Vegas on Sunday night, and will be counting on Detroit to bring the Golden Knights back to Earth beforehand, as the Red Wings take on Vegas as narrow -109 underdogs on Friday.

Following their stop on the Strip, the Bruins return home next Thursday to open a four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks.

Boston opened the season with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators as slim -112 home chalk, but the B’s have yet to erase the memory of their dismal performance on home ice last spring. Three home defeats sealed the Bruins’ fate in their first-round series loss to the Ottawa Senators in last season’s playoffs, fueling the club’s 1-5-1 run in its past seven at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images