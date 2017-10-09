Bruins Notes: Semyon Varlamov Stumps B’s As Avs Continue Boston Dominance

There was plenty of self-induced frustration for the Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon, but Semyon Varlamov also did his part to make it a miserable matinee for the B’s.

The Colorado Avalanche goalie stopped all 29 shots he faced, including a couple of highlight-reel saves in the Avs’ 4-0 blanking of the B’s in the Columbus Day tilt.

The Avs’ puck possession through three games leaves a lot to be desired, but Colorado heads home with a 2-1-0 record in large part due to the play of Varlamov, who has now stopped 66 of the 68 shots he’s seen in two starts.

Here are some more notes from Monday’s Bruins-Avalanche game.

— Torey Krug made his season debut for the Bruins after missing most of the preseason and the first game with a broken jaw. He wasted no time getting back into the mix, logging a team-high 21 minutes, 56 seconds of ice time. Krug attempted six shots.

— The Avalanche have been downright dominant in Boston for nearly 20 years. Colorado hasn’t lost on Causeway Street since 1998, 11-0-1 in that time.

— To borrow a line from Tim Taylor — the “Toolman,” not the former Bruins center — Boston could have used more power on the man advantage. The Bruins power play, which was responsible for a goal in the opener vs. Nashville, was ice cold Monday against Colorado. Boston went 0-for-4 on the power play and allowed what essentially was a shorthanded goal as the Avs scored just as Nikita Zadorov was stepping out of the penalty box to serve a first-period penalty.

— The Bruins made a few roster moves Monday. The team activated Krug and Austin Czarnik (illness) from injured reserve. In addition, David Backes (diverticulitis) and Noel Acciari (finger) were added to IR, while Matt Grzelcyk was sent to Providence.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images