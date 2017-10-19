Canucks’ Daniel, Henrik Sedin Off To Rough Start To Open New Season

Henrik and Daniel Sedin have been the face of the Vancouver Canucks franchise since they were drafted in 1999.

The twin brothers, however, are in the last year of their contracts and have had a rough start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Through five games this season, Daniel Sedin has one goal and one assist, while Henrik Sedin has two assists and only has taken two shots.

For an in-depth look at the Sedin brothers’ struggles, check out the video above form “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images