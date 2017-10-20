Kevan Miller, Derek Dorsett Engage In Exciting Fight During Bruins-Canucks

Choosing to fight Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller isn’t a great idea, but Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett took on the challenge anyway during Thursday night’s game at TD Garden.

These two players dropped their gloves for a fight with less than a minute remaining in the first period and the Bruins having a 4-1 lead.

Why anyone fights Kevan Miller is beyond me.. him and Dorsett chuck knucks pic.twitter.com/PRSBslEhLL — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 19, 2017

This fight was Miller’s first of the season. He fought three times during the 2016-17 campaign.

It was the second fight of the period. B’s forward Tim Schaller fought Erik Gudbranson after the Canucks defenseman took a five-minute major penalty for boarding Boston forward Frank Vatrano. Gudbranson also was ejected from the game.

