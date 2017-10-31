Conor McGregor Apologizes For Using Homophobic Slur At UFC Event

Conor McGregor finally issued an apology.

The lightweight champion landed in hot water last week after a video surfaced of him using a homophobic slur several times while backstage at a recent UFC event in Poland. McGregor, who was speaking with longtime teammate Artem Lobov in the video that went viral, apologized Tuesday while doing an interview that will air Friday on the Irish TV show, “The Late Late Show.”

“I was whispering in his ear and I was speaking on that and I said what I said,” McGregor explained. “I meant no disrespect to nobody of the LGBT community. I didn’t mean no disrespect.”

The incident capped a bizarre night for McGregor, who also was told by referee Marc Goddard to leave the area outside the octagon for shouting directions at Lobov during his fight against Andre Fili.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has drawn criticism for using questionable language, either, as The Notorious was accused of making racist comments leading up to his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in August.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images