Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream: Watch NLDS Baseball Game 2 Online

We’ll have to praise the baseball gods if the next Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals game is as good as the last.

The teams will meet Saturday evening at Nationals Park in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Chicago, the reigning World Series winner, leads 1-0 on Friday’s narrow victory, and Washington won’t be able to travel to the Windy City down two games and realistically expect to advance in the postseason.

John Lester will be the Cubs’ starting pitcher, while Washington will counter with Gio Gonzalez.

Here’s how to watch Cubs vs. Nationals online.

When: Saturday, Oct. 6, at 5:38 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS Streaming

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images