Cubs Vs. Nationals Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 5 Online

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals will play a decisive Game 5 in their National League Division Series on Thursday night, with a spot in the National League Championship Series awarded to the winner.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker enters Thursday with the longest losing streak (nine) in closeout games by a manager. His last win in a closeout game was Game 5 of the 2003 NLDS, when his Cubs defeated the Atlanta Braves.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Cubs Game 5 online.

When: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS

