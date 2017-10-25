NBA

Dwyane Wade’s Handshakes With LeBron James, Kevin Love Are VERY Different

by on Wed, Oct 25, 2017 at 9:34AM
You aren’t true NBA teammates until you’ve developed excessively elaborate handshake.

Apparently Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love have some work to do.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, Wade went through his usual intricate maneuver with old pal LeBron James. Then he turned to Love — and took a slightly simpler approach.

You can see Wade smirking as he goes for the formal handshake with Love — he clearly understands the hilarious dap difference here.

As for Love, who’s been Wade’s teammate for less than a month, he claims the handshake deal is a work in progress.

We’ll make sure to follow this development closely as the season goes on.

