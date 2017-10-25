Dwyane Wade’s Handshakes With LeBron James, Kevin Love Are VERY Different

You aren’t true NBA teammates until you’ve developed excessively elaborate handshake.
Apparently Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love have some work to do.
After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, Wade went through his usual intricate maneuver with old pal LeBron James. Then he turned to Love — and took a slightly simpler approach.
You can see Wade smirking as he goes for the formal handshake with Love — he clearly understands the hilarious dap difference here.
As for Love, who’s been Wade’s teammate for less than a month, he claims the handshake deal is a work in progress.
We’ll make sure to follow this development closely as the season goes on.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP