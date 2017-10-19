Gordon Hayward Lets Celtics Fans Know He’ll ‘Be Alright’ In Uplifting Video

Gordon Hayward won’t be suiting up for the Boston Celtics for quite some time after the star suffered a horrific ankle injury during the team’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
But the All-Star forward wanted to let the fans know that he appreciates the well-wishes and will be OK.
So Hayward delivered a video message to the fans at TD Garden over the jumbotron before the Celtics’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
And Hayward received a standing ovation when his name was announced during the pregame introductions.
Celtics fans also received good news before the game when head coach Brad Stevens announced that Hayward is “expected to make a full recovery.”
Get well soon, Gordon.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
