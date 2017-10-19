Gordon Hayward Lets Celtics Fans Know He’ll ‘Be Alright’ In Uplifting Video

Gordon Hayward won’t be suiting up for the Boston Celtics for quite some time after the star suffered a horrific ankle injury during the team’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

But the All-Star forward wanted to let the fans know that he appreciates the well-wishes and will be OK.

So Hayward delivered a video message to the fans at TD Garden over the jumbotron before the Celtics’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Gordon Hayward has a message for Celtics Nation. pic.twitter.com/H6RHeGgios — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

And Hayward received a standing ovation when his name was announced during the pregame introductions.

#Celtics fans give Gordon Hayward a standing ovation at the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/9Mnb8Ip99k — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 18, 2017

Celtics fans also received good news before the game when head coach Brad Stevens announced that Hayward is “expected to make a full recovery.”

Get well soon, Gordon.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images