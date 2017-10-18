NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Having Surgery Wednesday Night

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will take one of the first steps in his road back from a gruesome leg injury when he undergoes surgery Wednesday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald got confirmation from Hayward’s agent.

Agent Mark Bartelstein said Hayward will have surgery tonight. Tests reveal a so-called "clean" break. No timeline yet. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) October 18, 2017

Hayward suffered the injury after landing awkwardly during an alley-oop attempt in the Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

It was the veteran forward’s first game for the C’s after signing a max contract as a free agent over the summer.

There is no timetable for Hayward’s return to the lineup.

Boston hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The Celtics played a recorded message from Hayward on the jumbotron before tipoff.

