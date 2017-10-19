Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Bucks’ Matthew Dellavedova Engage In Heated Scuffle

Marcus Smart and Matthew Dellavedova are as gritty as they came.

The two scrappy guards bring incredible edge to their respective teams, and their aggressive nature was on full display Wednesday night at TD Garden.

In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Smart set a pick for a driving Terry Rozier, which Dellavedova tried to get around with an elbow. Smart took great exception with the jab and promptly confronted the Australian, causing a mini skirmish between the two sides.

Smart gets an elbow from Delly and doesn't appreciate it; Henson pushes Smart #Celtics pic.twitter.com/H8BA8F12qQ — nick frazier (@Nikfraz14) October 19, 2017

Smart was assessed a technical foul on the play, while Dellavedova received a personal foul. John Henson, who didn’t do the best job at being peacemaker, received no punishment for his role in the scuffle.

The Celtics and Bucks are expected to be two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, so maybe this scrap will be the start of a new rivalry.

