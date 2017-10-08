Isaiah Thomas Roasts Jaylen Brown, Amir Johnson With Hilarious Instagram Comment

The Boston Celtics had several players move on to new teams after last season, but it’s safe to say many members of the 2016-17 squad are keeping touch.
Prior to the Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, second-year forward Jaylen Brown caught up with Amir Johnson, who signed with the Sixers as a free agent over the offseason.
Upon seeing the photo of Brown and Johnson, Isaiah Thomas took the opportunity to call out his former teammates’ defensive abilities in the comment section.
Thomas’ Instagram roast doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the star guard frequently has turned to social media to razz his buddies around the league, especially Johnson.
We have a feeling both Brown and Johnson will have a little extra juice when their respective teams square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
