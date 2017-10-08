Isaiah Thomas Roasts Jaylen Brown, Amir Johnson With Hilarious Instagram Comment

The Boston Celtics had several players move on to new teams after last season, but it’s safe to say many members of the 2016-17 squad are keeping touch.

Prior to the Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, second-year forward Jaylen Brown caught up with Amir Johnson, who signed with the Sixers as a free agent over the offseason.

Good seeing my man tall money 💯@iamamirjohnson year 11 or 12 ? #OG A post shared by Jaylen Brown (@fchwpo) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Upon seeing the photo of Brown and Johnson, Isaiah Thomas took the opportunity to call out his former teammates’ defensive abilities in the comment section.

Isaiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown with a little back-and-forth in Brown's instagram comments 😂💀🤔 pic.twitter.com/PY4F6sWHNV — Blood Runs Green ☘ (@BloodRunsGreen_) October 7, 2017

Thomas’ Instagram roast doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the star guard frequently has turned to social media to razz his buddies around the league, especially Johnson.

We have a feeling both Brown and Johnson will have a little extra juice when their respective teams square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images