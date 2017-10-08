Here Are The Two Most Devastating Hits From Week 6 In College Football

Week 6 in college football delivered everything fans could’ve asked for.
Huge upset? Check. Awesome Tom Petty tribute? Absolutely. Broadcaster blowing the easiest call ever? You bet.
But Week 6 on the college gridiron also featured plenty of what fans really want to see: bone-crunching hits. Thankfully, narrowing down the best hits from Saturday was an easy task.
First, let’s watch Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward absolutely demolish Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs:
Yikes.
The Buckeyes went on to throttle the Terrapins 62-14 at Ohio Stadium.
Next, feast your eyes on Miami wideout Ahmmon Richards, who delivers a ridiculous crackback block on Florida State defensive back A.J. Westbrook:
Brutal.
The Hurricanes eventually beat the Seminoles, 24-20, thanks to a dramatic last-second touchdown.
Say what you want about the intensity and physicality of football. But when the hits are clean, you have to give credit where credit is due.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP