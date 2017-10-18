Julian Edelman Sends Strong Message To Gordon Hayward After Leg Injury

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward might not have to look too far for a good rehab buddy.

Hayward, who suffered a gruesome leg injury Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, has received an outpouring of support since exiting the season opener. And now that list includes New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman, who’s out for the 2017 NFL season with a torn ACL.

Check out Edelman’s message for Hayward in the tweet below:

Tough times don’t last, tough people do @gordonhayward — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 18, 2017

Short and sweet.

And while it certainly wasn’t short, Kobe Bryant’s message for the Celtics star definitely was among the most powerful we’ve seen so far.

Unfortunately, multiple people have responded to Hayward’s injury with far less compassion and situational awareness.

