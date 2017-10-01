Lions Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

One of the NFL’s premier matchups in Week 4 will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Detroit Lions will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup between up-and-coming NFC North teams.

Both teams are 2-1, though the Lions probably believe they should be 3-0 after a controversial ending to their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately for the Vikings, starting quarterback Sam Bradford once again is out, meaning Case Keenum will have to lead the Vikes to victory.

Here’s how you can watch Lions-Vikings online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

